The Kaikōura Whale Run its 20th anniversary this year, attracting a record 485 competitors.

Kaikōura Suburban School’s largest fundraiser has grown since it began in 2007 as a small school event aimed at encouraging people to get fit heading into the summer season. I

It has grown into one of Kaikōura’s much-loved annual events, attracting locals, visitors and supporters from throughout the South Island, and at times internationally.

Kaikōura Suburban School principal Kylee Habgood said last Saturday’s event was a fantastic success, with around two-thirds of the competitors travelling from outside of Kaikōura.

“We had good conditions for our competitors and some very fast course times,” she said.

“We are thrilled with our entry numbers and also with the feedback from competitors, who said our event was really well organised and executed, and the spot prizes were fantastic.”

One of the attractions is the spectacular scenery, with competitors commenting on the views as they follow their race course.

There is something for everyone, with 21km, 12km and 5km run and walk options, as well as the popular Marafun for children under eight. The youngsters run around the school grounds with support from Harold the giraffe from Life Education.

Many Suburban School pupils took part this year, along with their friends and students from other local schools.

Kylee said the fundraising aspect of the event is also important for the school.

“We try to make ends meet, as everyone does, and this event raises funds for things that we can’t afford otherwise,” she said.

This year’s funds will go towards the replacement of the school’s playground, continuing fundraising efforts from last year.

"We get the most amazing support from businesses and families both from Kaikoura and beyond when it comes to the Whale Run time. This helps us raise funds, but also to promote and showcase our sponsors to people from outside the area.

"It's a very small school but we punch well above our weight for this event. Suburban School is thankful to have such a great community behind them for the Whale Run,” Kylee said.

"Thank you to all of our sponsors for making the 20th anniversary Whale Run so successful!"