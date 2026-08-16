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North Canterbury

Regional award puts stealth bomber house on flight path to national recognition

Winning team\\u2026 Waikuku Beach builder Todd Dunn, left, with Fiona and Glenn Learmonth outside the couple\\u2019s stealth bomber house in Loburn which has won the Supreme House of the Year for under $1 million award at the Canterbury Master Builders House of the Year Regional Awards. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
Winning team\\u2026 Waikuku Beach builder Todd Dunn, left, with Fiona and Glenn Learmonth outside the couple\\u2019s stealth bomber house in Loburn which has won the Supreme House of the Year for under $1 million award at the Canterbury Master Builders House of the Year Regional Awards. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
Winning team… Waikuku Beach builder Todd Dunn, left, with Fiona and Glenn Learmonth outside the couple’s stealth bomber house in Loburn which has won the Supreme House of the Year for under $1 million award at the Canterbury Master Builders House of the Year Regional Awards. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP
Shelley Topp
Sunday, August 16, 2026
Canterbury|North Canterbury
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