Residents in Waimakariri’s fastest growing areas are being encouraged to have their say on the future growth in their communities.

Waimakariri District Council is consulting on the North East Waimakariri Urban Plan, which covers Woodend, Ravenswood and Pegasus, and the surrounding area.

The population in the area has soared from around 2100 in the mid-1990s to more than 10,000 in 2025.

Mayor Dan Gordon said more growth was planned for Woodend, Ravenswood and Pegasus.

‘‘There has been a lot of discussion about development and whether it’s appropriate or not appropriate.

‘‘We need to plan how our communities grow and think about what we see as the future shape of our communities."

Last orders . . . The final stage of Streamside in the booming Ravenswood sub-division went on the market earlier this year. Photo: File

The Urban Plan will replace the Woodend Pegasus Area Strategy, which was adopted in 2013.

It follows a community survey earlier this year, which highlighted concerns around traffic, road safety and infrastructure lagging behind growth, along with the need for improved walking, cycling and public transport links.

The partially operative District Plan, which was adopted last year, has identified land for future residential and commercial growth.

This includes the proposed Gressons Road housing development near Woodend.

But another proposal, Wolfbrook Property Group’s plan to convert the Pegasus Golf Course into housing, has faced strong opposition from the community and council.

The Woodend Bypass project has progressed to the detailed design stage, with initial works under way.

However, the project remains subject to Government funding decisions.

Once the Woodend Bypass has been completed, Main Road, Woodend, will revert to a council road, offering the chance for residents and businesses to reimagine what their community might look like.

In the news . . . The Pegasus Golf Club has been in the news since it was sold to Christchurch-based Wolfbrook Property Group earlier this year. Photo: File

Cr Shona Powell said whether community expectations would be met depended the timing of Government projects, such as the Woodend Bypass, and council funding.

‘‘I think the early survey was invaluable and I look forward to seeing the feedback when it comes back.’’

Council strategy and centres team leader Heike Downie said feedback from the survey highlighted an appreciation for the area’s natural environment, recreation opportunities and community feel.

Concerns included traffic, road safety and infrastructure lagging behind growth, and challenges with connectivity.

Residents called for better walking and cycling links, improved public transport, and more community facilities such as libraries and recreation spaces, she said.

Consultation closes on October 4, with drop-in sessions being held at the Woodend Rugby Club rooms at Gladstone Park from 5.30pm to 7pm on Thursday, September 17, and from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, September 24

The feedback will come back to the Woodend-Sefton Community Board and the council in November, while final adoption expected early next year.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.