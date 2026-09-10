When Mosgiel car enthusiast Ray Hicks bought a classic car in February, he was keen take it for a road trip.

Ray rolled into the Amberley Domain on Sunday in his 1954 Ford Cresline Victoria for the 16th annual Rock’n’Wheels.

‘‘It’s my first big road trip in this car. I needed to come up to Canterbury for the car shows, because we don’t get many down in Otago.’’

Ray was joined by his son Lewis, who lives in Rolleston, with the pair deciding to make a day of it for Fathers’ Day.

Father’s Day . . . Lewis Hicks (left), of Rolleston, joined his father Ray Hicks, of Mosgiel, at Rock’n’Wheels on Sunday. Here they are admiring a Triumph 2.5 with a Ford engine.

Numbers were down, but families still enjoyed a day out at the Amberley Domain on Sunday, organiser Katrina Platt said.

‘‘It’s a good turnout given the way the weather is. It’s the first time in 16 years we’ve had a wet day.

‘‘It was a hard call to go ahead, but everyone seems to be enjoying themselves and listening to the music.

‘‘It’s just a good community thing and the whole community gets in behind it.’’

Despite the cold weather, the rain largely stayed away as Christchurch band Funky Claude entertained the enthusiastic crowd, which was considerable down on last year.

Rock’n’Wheels has always been a community fundraiser.

In its first year, funds were raised to send a group of local girls to a Girl Guide Jamboree.

This year Amberley School, Broomfield School, Amberley Squash Club, Woodend School and the Hurunui Boxing Club were sharing the proceeds.

The prize for ‘best car’ went to Geoff Andrew, of Silverstream, for a 1956 Chevrolet Nomad.

The ‘best bike’ went to Kerry Holdem, of Christchurch, for a 2018 Harley Road King, and the ‘best other’ went to Saralee Sinclair, of Christchurch, for a 2000 Ford Falcon custom trailer.