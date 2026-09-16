Rosie the border collie had a remarkable life on New Zealand’s Canterbury Plains from her birth on March 3, 1976, until her death in April 1996.

Rosie died not long after her 20th birthday.

You may have had the pleasure of meeting Rosie on your travels on the TranzAlpine train.

The border collie met travellers during stops at Springfield Station between 1987 and 1996.

Her reward for ‘mustering’ them back on board was a pie from the cafeteria.

Rose . . . The hard working border collie's life is the subject of a book 7,000 Pies for Rosie, written by Cathy Hope. Photo: Supplied

Author Cathy Hope and highly acclaimed illustrator Jenny Cooper have immortalised Rosie’s story in the picture book — 7,000 Pies for Rosie.

Cathy, who spent her childhood in Amberley, says coincidentally the illustrator, Jenny Cooper, is also from Amberley.

“I am so thrilled to have an award-winning New Zealand picture illustrator illustrating the book. What a coincidence we are from the same location — Amberley,” Cathy, who was known as Catherine Coleman as a child, says.

The heartwarming story “belongs to the people of Canterbury”, especially those of the Selwyn District, the history of the TranzAlpine and the folklore of New Zealand, Cathy says.

She has dedicated the book to the memory of her Uncle Ken Coleman, who was a head shepherd, manager of high country sheep stations, breeder of sheep dogs and judge at sheep dog trials throughout Canterbury.

Rosie's book will be launched at the Hurunui Library on Friday at 5.30pm. Photo: Supplied

Cathy says Rosie could have been one of New Zealand’s longest-living Border Collies. Average life expectancy for a medium sized Border Collie is about 12 years.

Bob Wilson, of Kirwee, bred Rosie. She had a remarkable pedigree and was named after her mother, Rose.

Rose (born September 1, 1966) was a champion winner of several New Zealand Titles at National Sheep Dog trials during the 1970s.

Until aged 10, Rosie was a disciplined working sheepdog on Phil Deans’ farm at Sheffield. She was always on the go.

But the day came when Rosie had to be retired. Rehomed, aged 10, she went to live with Keith and Clarice Williams beside the railway station at Springfield.

After her dedicated effort as a reliable sheepdog, she continued her daily routine of embracing life.

Rosie was a ‘workaholic’ with a strong sense of purpose. She needed daily exercise, stimulation and commitment to a daily habit.

Her new calling was to meet the TranzAlpine train in her retirement.

Twice a day she greeted passengers, then, when it was time to go, round them up to get back on the train. Rosie was never happy until she was sure all were back on board.

Her reward each time was a meat pie from the train’s cafeteria.

She had an admirable work ethic and was totally happy meeting the TranzAlpine train twice a day, especially being rewarded with pats, tummy rubs and pies.

Rosie . . . Author Cathy Hope, left, and illustrator Jenny Cooper, with their book 7,000 Pies for Rosie, which will be launched at the Hurunui Library in Amberley on Friday, September 18. Photo: Supplied

Over 10 years of meeting the TranzAlpine, Rosie is estimated to have eaten more than 7000 pies - hence the title of the picture story book.

Rosie certainly won hearts all over New Zealand and internationally during the 1990s when she became a must see tourist attraction on daily TranzAlpine train journeys from Christchurch to Greymouth.

Cathy, who is now Melbourne-based, will be in Amberley on September 18, for a book launch at the Hurunui Library, in Amberley, at 5.30pm.

She has donated copies of 7,000 Pies for Rosie to each of the Hurunui Libraries.

Libraries and schools can order from Wheelers Books New Zealand, or you can order it from book stores and on the internet from Book Hero NZ .

‘7,000 Pies for Rosie’ was displayed from April 13-16, at the International Bologna Children’s Book Fair in Italy on The Starfish Bay Publishing stand, and again from June 17-21, at the 32nd Beijing International Book Fair in China.