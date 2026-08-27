The Rangiora RSA Club's annual Club Charity Challenge – Sport-A-Thon Weekend raised $15,184 to support Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust.

Held over the weekend of August 15/16, seven sections of the Rangiora RSA Club and the staff took on a series of challenging fund-raising activities to raise money for the trust.

Rangiora RSA Club secretary-manager Jane Sommerville says the weekend was "an amazing success".

"So many of the club members became involved in the challenge as they joined together to make it a very successful and creative event," she says.

Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust CEO Deidre Ryan says she was "blown away" by the support from the Rangiora RSA Club.

"This money raised will go directly to North Canterbury families in need and young people's health and wellbeing. The members of the club are Community Champions and our heroes," she says.

Many thanks . . .Rangiora RSA Club secretary-manager Jane Sommerville and Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust CEO Deidre Ryan, stand with the leaders of the many sections at the RSA, who helped raiser $15,184 the club raised for the trust through their annual Club Charity Challenge – Sport-A-Thon Weekend. Photo: John Cosgrove

The Darts Section ran a two-day Sport-a-Thon weekend with darts matches, raffles and sales, the Fishing Section held a mystery fishing charter and competition, and the Indoor Bowls Section had a charity challenge series of matches on Sunday.

The Pool Section were Cueing up Kindness with a Pot the Lot challenge on both days, as did the Snooker Section, who organised a series of mini-games and challenges.

The Women's and RSA Section held a fancy Bingo and Devonshire Tea session on Sunday afternoon with a Money or the Bag style game, while the Lifestyle and Travel Section went Around the World in four courses at their cryptic dinner fundraiser on Friday evening.

The RSA Club Staff Golf Challenge attracted good numbers on both days with a selection of interesting challenges that included a mini golf course, target and rings challenges and others.