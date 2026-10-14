The Rangiora Showgrounds is a valuable asset for the whole community.

Owned by the Northern (Rangiora) A&P Association, the showgrounds provides a venue for a wide range of community activities, association president Malcolm Wyllie says.

The 20ha (50 acre) showgrounds is made up of three distinct areas, including the sports fields and pavilion, the function centre and the equestrian area.

Major events held at the showgrounds include the annual Muscle Car Madness in January and the Waimakariri Country Music Festival in February, which bring in lots of people from out of town.

Muscle Car Madness has been taken over by former All Black Brodie Retallick and Malcolm says he has been good to work with and has “brought a whole new flavour” to the event.

Musical line up . . . The Waimakariri Country Music Festival is one of many events which are based at the Rangiora Showgrounds. Photo: File

An arrangement with the Waimakariri District Council sees the main oval and south fields sub-leased during the year for sporting activities, while the pavilion is used for livestock and machinery sales and hired by sports teams.

The function centre is hired out for weddings, funerals and other celebrations.

At the northern end of the showgrounds is the equestrian area, including a cross country course, dressage arenas and show jumping.

It is used for polo, casual riders and has become a popular pony club venue.

The showgrounds also hosts the Rangiora Rotary Book Fair, dog shows, dog obedience, schools’ cross country running and the Rangiora Men’s Shed.

People even walk their dogs through the showgrounds, so Malcolm would like to remind dog owners to pick up after their dogs.

As the Northern A&P Association is a voluntary organisation, donations are always welcome, Malcolm says.

“We cover all the costs of the maintenance. We do get some funding from the council.”