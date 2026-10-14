With less than six months to go until the South Island Agricultural Field Days kick off, organisers are once again anticipating strong demand for the event sites from exhibitors.

Held from April 7 to April 9, 2027, the biennial event returns to its established Kirwee site that has been expanded and improved progressively over the years.

South Island Agricultural Field Days organising committee chair Henry Williams says the 2027 event is particularly special. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the event which first started back in 1951 when local businesses decided South Island farmers needed a trade event that catered for their farming operations.

“Canterbury has always had a wide array of land uses, from dairying to arable, horticulture to dry stock, and back then they could see the value in having an event that catered across that spectrum.

“Over time it’s proven to work with the strong foundation built since inception providing opportunities for both exhibitors and the public. The committee continue to refinine the event and the site to make it even more accessible for both exhibitors and public to be at and to get to.”

Today the site can accommodate 650 exhibitors, and all were taken for the 2025 event. Exhibitor registration has been streamlined to a simple online process that includes a site map to determine where and how big a site they require.

Organisers have worked to boost the level of services to all sites to make it as easy as possible for exhibitors to set up, including installing more mains power delivery to reduce the need for generators, saving some fuel costs.

“We also have a very extensive, established road network across the site now, guaranteeing all weather access, it’s easier than it has ever been to get in and out of.”

Along with celebrating 75 years of farmer focused exhibits, this year promises to continue the event’s focus on the latest and emerging technologies available to farmers and growers.

“We will again be focusing on ensuring farmers get the opportunity to really compare all aspects of different brands and technologies alongside one another, it’s something the field days are really valued for.”

He says more exhibitors in recent years have embedded the field days as their “must attend” event, committing marketing budgets and staff time to make the most of the event.