Waimakariri student leaders want clean rivers, transport options, a movie theatre, youth hub, hydroslide and a performing arts centre.

If Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon was looking for ideas for next year’s Long Term Plan, these ideas from young leaders from 24 local schools gave him plenty to think about at a student leadership forum at the Rangiora Town Hall on Monday, September 21.

Mr Gordon said it was important young people’s voices were heard.

“Adults do not have the complete picture of what it is to be young in Waimakariri in 2026.

“You may notice barriers which we have overlooked and you may use facilities in different ways to what we expect,” he told the young leaders.

After sharing some insights about being a leader, Mr Gordon took time to hear from youth about their visions for the future of the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts.

Looking after rivers and organising rubbish collections along river banks was a common theme, along with improving transport options in rural communities and more cycle ways.

Young leaders in Kaiapoi, Woodend and Amberley wanted a movie theatre or somewhere to have movie nights, while developing a youth hub where young people could hang out was also popular.

While the Rangiora Town Hall has three cinemas, Kaiapoi’s movie theatre closed down after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

Ashley Rakahuri School’s student leaders said Rangiora needed a purpose-built performing arts centre, as the Rangiora Town Hall was not big enough for events like the Waimakariri Kapa Haka Festival, while a hydroslide at Dudley Pool was also proposed.

Rangiora High School has also been seeking community support for its proposal to build a 700-seat performing arts centre.

Mr Gordon said the council launched a new Waimakariri Youth Action plan last week.

The plan was developed after a survey which received more than 1100 responses from young people.

Mr Gordon said he took inspiration from leaders like Abraham Lincoln, former Waimakariri Mayor David Ayers, and former Prime Ministers Helen Clark and John Key.

He also remembered former Green Party co-leaders Rod Donald and Jeanette Fitzsimons, who “stood up for what mattered to them”.

“I love politics and international politics particularly.’’

He said his primary school teachers had an early influence in developing his leadership schools.

One of his first leadership roles was being given the responsibility for taking pie orders at the school canteen and handling the money.

“Leadership is mostly about bringing people together, because as mayor I don’t have any power on my own and neither should I.”

Mr Gordon said he hoped the Waimakariri student leadership forum would become an annual event.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.