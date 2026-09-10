A new synthetic bowling green, which was opened at Amberley last Saturday, is already proving a hit.

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black opened the new all-weather synthetic bowling green last Saturday.

Membership has been increasing in anticipation and upgraded lighting has opened up the greens to people unable to play during the day.

Memebership has doubled during the last two years to over 70 full members, along with an additional 30 casual members, and the club is poised for further growh as Amberley continues to grow.

Vice president Alistair Malcolm says the green and upgraded lighting would likely not have happened without the support of Ian and Barb Pettigrew who provided a $303,000 (plus GST), suspensory loan,to kick start the project.

Major sponsorship support also came from the Lion Foundation; the Trust Community Foundation; the Glenmark Lions Club; Lloyd Morgan Lions Trust; the Kate Valley Charitable Trust; Southward Contestable Fund Hurunui District Council; the Amberley Lions Club; Bashers ITM and the Riccarton Rotary Club.

There were also substantial donations from another 12 club members.

Mr Malcolm says the benefits of the new green include being able to play 12 months of the year, rather than just 6 months on a grass green.

“It can be played on at any time without having to be mowed, and rolled before play, and will enable Amberley residents to play bowls year round without having to travel to Rangiora or Kaiapoi.