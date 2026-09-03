Last Friday was Daffodil Day 2026, and the organiser of the North Canterbury collection says it was "an incredible success, all thanks to our amazing community".

"To everyone who donated, volunteered, collected, attended events, sponsored, purchased daffodils, wore yellow, dressed up their business window, shared our messages, and generously gave of their time, energy, and support, thank you," says Tiffany Wafer, community co-ordinator for the Southern Cancer Society of New Zealand.

"Every contribution, big or small, has helped make a real difference.

"We are truly humbled by the support shown across North Canterbury. Thank you for standing with us, for believing in our work, and for helping bring hope to those affected by cancer."

She says totals were still coming in, and she will have a better idea later in the week, but donations were on par with last year, which she is so grateful for in the current economic climate.

There you are . . .Kimberley Garrod has her Daffodil Day flower pinned on by Cancer Society Volunteer Joan Cartwright while David Cartwright looks on at the Ravenswood New World on Friday. Photo: John Cosgrove

Daffodil Day statistics from across North Canterbury show 6760 blooms sold, 21 street appeal collection sites manned by 310 volunteers, and 27 community fundraisers took part across North Canterbury.

Tiff says people's kindness and generosity ensure that the Cancer Society can continue supporting the 1 in 3 who will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime.

"Because of you, people in our community can access the care, support, information, and practical assistance they need during one of life's most challenging journeys.

"We are truly humbled by the support shown across North Canterbury. Thank you for standing with us, for believing in our work, and for helping bring hope to those affected by cancer. Together, we make a difference. Thank you."