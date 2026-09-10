This year’s Northern A&P Show in October will offer visitors more fun and entertainment,, and a great day out for families, Georgie Woods, Northern A&P Association committee member says.

"Last year’s new and exciting show event, the Furniture Race, was such a big hit that we’ve brought it back again for this year.

"We are asking Waimakariri people to think of ways to make their sofas and la-z-boys fast and furious, and sign up for the big race. People will have until Wednesday, October 21, to enter the furniture race.”

There is $1000 of cash prizes up for grabs, sponsored by Knight Cotnracting and MKM Tees.

She says the furniture race will be held in the main arena at the Rangiora Showgrounds at around 12 noon on Saturday, October 24.

"It will be on after the terrier race - another crowd favourite, which will be run at 11.30 am, and the Hackney Scurry horse and carriage race at 11 am.”

The Hackney Scurry is a timed race with two small horses and a four-wheeled carriage.

It is another new and exciting event being held at this year's Northern A&P Show.

Georgie says to look at the show schedule as there are a couple of new events on offer, including new competitions for local schools and pre-schools.

The school and pre-school with the most entries into the Home & Craft section will each receive a shield handcrafted by the local Menz Shed and a voucher donated by local businesses, The Sports Shop and Tom's Emporium.

There is a new competition section asking schools junior entrants, schools and pre-schools, to build a scarecrow out of recylable material on a frame which they can pick up from the Northern A&P Show office at the showgrounds.

Another exciting show competition, in the lead up to the show, is the Ragniora Shop Display competition is the shop window display competition, principally sponsored by Momac Creative Agency, which will be held from Friday, October 9, through to Friday, October 16.

Shops in Rangiora are invited to create a ‘Country’ themed display in their windows or shops, and on the 1October 16, Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon and the Association’s President Malcolm Wyllie will judge the windows to find the best one.

The public are invited to vote for their favourite window display as a People's Choice Award.

Another new competition being offered for this year’s 153rd annual Northern A&P show will be the best flock and best ewe bred by lifestyle block owners.

"We’ve recognised the increasing number of lifestyle block owners in our district, and have created competitions just for them.

"They will join all the usual fun attractions, events and competitions we always have at the show including, wood chopping, sideshows, trade shows, FMX bikes and the animal sections which we have held over the years,” says Georgie.

The Northern A&P Association are working hard to bring the community another great show, supported by the 130+ sponsors that power the event.

Entries for the show close on Friday, September 25.