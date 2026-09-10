Eight North Canterbury schools will have to wait at least two years to get walls installed in their classrooms, the Ministry of Education says.

Education Minister Erica Stanford announced last month funding of $31.3m to help schools around the country to install walls in their open-plan classrooms.

More than 150 schools, including eight in the Waimakariri district, were included in phase two of the programme, with the less complex projects expected to be completed in the summer of 2028/29.

Kaiapoi High School opened two new classroom blocks in January 2018, using ‘‘a collaborative classroom model’’, principal Jason Reid said.

‘‘That model works well when you can timetable it correctly, but logistically it doesn’t always work.’’

The school was chosen among the eight schools, but the project may not be straight forward, as the design will need to consider ducting and lighting.

But Mr Reid said he was hopeful the school would be able to employ a local building firm.

Other North Canterbury schools selected for phase two include Kaiapoi Borough School, Kaiapoi North School, Loburn School, Southbrook School, Swannanoa School, West Eyreton School and Woodend School.

In 2016, Rangiora High School opened the Rakahuri building, which was believed to be the South Island’s largest open-plan classroom, with space for 360 students.

The school’s board of trustees installed walls two years ago, at a cost of more than $1m, with the cost shared between the board, the Ministry and the school’s 10-year property budget.

Quiet space . . . Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney relaxes in the school’s library in the Rakahuri building. Photo: File

Board presiding member Simon Green said giving schools more flexibility in planning teaching spaces is a good move.

‘‘Education has a habit of swinging between different philosophies and approaches, and at various times the physical design of schools has been presented as a significant part of improving learning.

‘‘But whether there is a wall between two classrooms is ultimately far less important than the quality of the teaching happening inside them.’’

Mr Green is also principal at Rangiora Borough School, and said the school board has been using its own funds to install walls into some areas.

Ministry of Education school property services general manager Sandra Orr said the first phase got under way last year, allowing the Ministry to better understand what work was required.

Phase two funding will allow the Ministry to work with schools on concept and detailed design work, with funding yet to be allocated for installing the walls.

‘‘More than 150 schools have told us they want changes to some existing open-plan learning environments,” Ms Orr said.

‘‘The work is being delivered as a national programme to ensure work meets required standards and compliance requirements and is managed within the overall budget and timeframes.’’

Schools choosing to manage the work themselves would need to use funding from their property budgets, she said.

Address . . . Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey helps to open Kaiapoi High School's open-plan classroom blocks in January 2018. Photo: File

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said installing walls in schools ‘‘is a no-brainer’’.

The funding ‘‘will help our kids concentrate, help teachers manage students, and improve outcomes for learning’’, he said.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.