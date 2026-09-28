Two North Canterbury mayors have welcomed the Government's pause on council mergers, but Kaikōura's council is concerned by the extra workload.

The Government announced on Thursday the Head Start reform plans to create larger unitary councils would be put on hold until after the election.

Eighteen proposals were submitted in August to form new unitary councils, with Canterbury’s 10 councils submitting five proposals between them.

Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon said he is pleased the Government is taking time to reflect before making ‘‘such an important decision" for the community.

‘‘We are in the midst of a sea of legislative change from Government – rates capping, new spatial planning legislation that replaces the Resource Management Act, and emergency management.

‘‘We still need to fully understand what these changes will mean for our ratepayers and budgets.’’

The Waimakariri and Hurunui district councils proposed a new North Canterbury unitary council, which could include Kaikōura.

The Kaikōura District Council submitted a joint proposal with Marlborough.

Waimakariri District Council chief executive Jeff Millward said the focus is now on responding to RMA reform and developing the new Waitaha Canterbury Regional Spatial Plan with the other Canterbury councils.

Marie Black. Photo: Supplied by Hurunui District Council

Hurunui Mayor Marie Black said it is business as usual for her council.

‘‘In some ways this is a chance for reflection and to consider. There may be other options and variations to the proposals which allow us to get the best outcome for the residents of North Canterbury and Hurunui in particular.’’

Hurunui District Council chief executive Hamish Dobbie said he was not surprised at the pause, with the looming general election.

‘‘The Government has kicked for touch, and we will see the ball back in play after the election.’’

Mr Dobbie said Government communications indicated this was a pause rather than a rejection of the North Canterbury proposal.

Kaikōura District Council acting chief executive Peter Kearney said he was not surprised at the pause, but it will put pressure on staff.

The council has been weighing up whether to commit to working on the Canterbury Regional Spatial Plan, when its preference is to merge with Marlborough.

‘‘There is a lot of work in the regional spatial plan which will carry over, so we just need to stay nimble.

‘‘We will have to push ahead with Canterbury because that’s where things sit.

‘‘But we have a strong connection with Marlborough, so we will stay in touch and we can pivot quickly if we need to.’’

Local Government Minister Simon Watts said the postponement will allow more time to consider any gaps in the proposals.

‘‘While the overall quality of proposals was high, none came with the unanimous view of the region, and some needed further analysis before they can progress,’’ Mr Watts said.

‘‘These are important gaps we must fill in prior to making final decisions.’’

He said officials will consider how to ensure ‘‘fair and effective representation with streamlined governance’’ and how to deliver regional functions.

david.hill@alliedmedia.co.nz

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