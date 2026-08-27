Waimakariri’s economy is continuing to strengthen.

Economic growth, consumer spending, and business activity, all outperformed national averages through the year to June 2026.

The latest Infometrics Quarterly Economic Monitor shows GDP growth of 2.6 percent in the district, well ahead of New Zealand’s 1.7%.

Business numbers increased by 3.1%, consumer spending rose 3.3%, and tourism expenditure climbed 10.1%, all significantly stronger than national results.

Unemployment also remained low at 3.2%, compared with 5.4% nationally.

Enterprise North Canterbury Business Support Manager Miles Dalton says the data highlights the resilience of Waimakariri’s diverse economy.

He says it is another positive report for the district, and suggests the recovery we saw at the start of the year — and lost when the Iran situation began — is reigniting,” Mr Dalton says.

The report says Waimakariri continues to perform strongly across a range of indicators.

"We’re seeing growth in business activity, spending and tourism, while unemployment remains among the lowest in the country.

"That points to an economy that continues to create opportunities despite ongoing global uncertainty.”

Not every indicator was positive.

Non-residential building consents fell 20.6%, a continuing trend of lower levels of commercial investment in the district.

“While the overall picture is positive, not every indicator is moving in the same direction,” Dalton said.

“Commercial investment remains relatively weak, with non-residential consents down 20.6 percent, and guest nights fell 13.6 % despite strong tourism spending.

“The decline in commercial building activity and increasing demand for housing assistance are reminders that some pressures remain even as the wider economy continues to grow.”

Overall, the report suggests Waimakariri remains one of New Zealand’s stronger-performing districts, with broad-based growth supporting the local economy through the first half of 2026.