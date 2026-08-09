The Woodend Bypass will be fast-tracked, but Waimakariri Mayor Dan Gordon is seeking clarity from the Government on when the long-awaited project will be built.

Consents were granted for the Woodend Bypass project under the Fast-track approvals process on Wednesday, July 29, but questions remain around its future funding and timeline.

‘‘[The fast-track approval] is fantastic and welcome news for the people of Woodend and the wider Waimakariri community,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘Our community has been advocating for this project for more than 20 years.

‘‘While construction funding is yet to be confirmed, on the ground works are well under way and the consents now going through, subject to conditions, are another step towards this project becoming a reality.’’

Earlier this month Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced a slow down of some Roads of National Significance projects.

The Woodend Bypass, which is part of the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway project, was included as the top-ranked project for phase two.

Mr Gordon said it was unclear what that meant and there was a lack of clarity around the funding and the timeframes for the project.

Both the National and Labour parties promised in the lead up to the 2023 they would build the Woodend Bypass.

To date only funding for the initial works has been approved by the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency board.

‘‘I have written to Chris Bishop asking for clarity about what Phase Two means in practice, including how the project will be staged, funded and delivered,’’ Mr Gordon said.

‘‘The Woodend Bypass is vital for the safety of our communities, supporting regional growth and keeping North Canterbury moving and I will continue to advocate strongly for our community to make sure it is built.’’

Seismic strengthening . . . Five freshly concreted bridge beams at the abutments to strengthen the Kaiapoi River bridge, south of Lineside Road. Photo: Supplied by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Mr Bishop said gaining fast-track approval is ‘‘an important step forward’’ for the Belfast to Pegasus Motorway project.

‘‘Securing consent means the project is well positioned to progress when funding becomes available.’’

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said the Government had taken ‘‘significant action’’ on the project including land acquisition, provisional consents, design work and early implementation over the last two and a half years.

‘‘As local MP, I will continue to be a strong advocate for the Woodend Bypass to ensure the region gets the vital infrastructure investment it needs for an area of high growth.’’

The latest estimates suggest the bypass could cost as much as $1 billion.

The NZTA board approved funding of $127m last year for the detailed design, property acquisition and the early works.

Physical works got under way on the Woodend Bypass earlier this year after NZTA obtained four resource consents from Environment Canterbury in November.

It allowed for the preparation of the ground for the future road, by infilling two quarry lakes at Pineacres, north of Kaiapoi, while seismic strengthening has been completed on the Kaiapoi River bridge, south of Lineside Road.

NZTA’s fast-track application included an alteration to the land designation, a wildlife approval to relocate Canterbury grass skinks, and resource consents to construct, maintain and operate the project.

The project will provide a four-lane extension to the motorway, including 4km of upgrades to the existing State Highway 1 and a new 7km bypass of Woodend, between Pineacres and Pegasus.

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.