“Old and new” agricultural machinery will take centre stage at this year’s Rangiora show, president Malcolm Wyllie says.

Farm machinery will be on display in the main arena following the grand parade, with machinery from yesteryear to the present day put through its paces to demonstrate the process of making hay.

“It will go for about 30 or 40 minutes and will feature rolling up the bale, from the cut grass on the wagon to baling it with wrap,” Malcolm says.

Malcolm is in his second stint as president, having taken the reins for the 2019 show.

He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather James Wyllie, who was president in 1939, and his father David Wyllie (1976).

James Wyllie’s brother, John Wyllie, was also president in 1944.

Continuing the Wyllie family tradition, Malcolm says his son has been pitching in at working bees in the lead up to the show.

“My family were early settlers in Sefton and I’m the fourth generation in the area,” he says.

Over the years Malcolm has had stints working and farming on the West Coast, in Southland and at Ashburton, but Rangiora has always been home.

“Even when we were in Ashburton, Rangiora was still home, because we used local accountants and my parents were still living here,” he says.

Malcolm says there have been plenty of changes over the years.

These days the show is much more of an urban affair, reflecting the growth in Rangiora and Kaiapoi.

“We still have the rural background at the show with the sheep and cattle, but we have to cater to a wider audience.

“In 2019 we had a contractors display, and the bank was full of people, because they don’t normally get to see the machinery in action.”

There are fewer stud cattle and sheep breeders in the area, and October is a busy time for farmers, meaning there have been a number of changes to both sections over the years.

This year’s sheep section has a class for lifestyle block owners, as the show looks to cater for a wider audience.

The shearing competition is always popular, with the sheep being transported up from Ashburton this year.

Entries are on a par with last year, with around 400 entrants in the highland dancing, while entries are strong in the home and produce classes.

Malcolm is also running the cattle section, but fortunately he has plenty of helpers.

This year’s show committee has a number of younger members, who have brought fresh ideas and are familiar with social media, Malcolm says.