Losing her job during the Covid-19 pandemic led Dana George to create a community lifeline – and now she is hoping to turn another personal experience into employment opportunities for neurodivergent people.

The 46-year-old is preparing to leave the Rolleston Hope Op Shop after nearly five years at the helm, but her work helping people in need is far from over.

“It’s driven my life for the last five years, so it has been quite emotional,” she said.

George was working as a cabin crew member for Jetstar when the pandemic left her without a job.

The experience opened her eyes to the hardship many families were facing, prompting her to start collecting household items to give to Rolleston residents in need.

She established the shop on Hope Church land, initially collecting household items to give away to residents in need.

“It was supposed to be a three-month project – come and give a donation and take what you need.”

But after seeing the level of need and the shop’s popularity, she knew it had to stay.

A few months later, Hughes Development donated its former Farringdon sales office for use as the shop.

“It’s been such a whirlwind. I’m really proud of it because it has turned into a real community service and a hub.”

Dana enjoys catching up with regular customers like Anne McManus from Burnham. Photo: Daniel Alvey

One of the shop’s regulars, Anne McManus, travels from Burnham each week to find “good bargains” and toys for her grandchildren.

“Often I’ll pick up some toys, and then when they are finished playing with them, I will come and donate them back to the shop,” she said.

“It’s such a great place to come and chat and laugh.”

The shop is open Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-1pm, but much of the work happens behind the scenes.

On days when it is closed, volunteers clean and sort donations to prepare them for sale.

George said demand for the service had grown as families struggled with the cost of living.

“We are also seeing the working poor, middle-income families who have two parents working, both contributing to society, but they can’t afford to feed themselves because the cost of living is too high.”

The shop also hands out grocery parcels to those who need them.

“People don’t have the money to spend on personal hygiene items, so they will buy basic food, but toothpaste, deodorant and soap get missed because they’re not necessities.”

George has son with autism has seen first-hand how difficult it can be for neurodivergent people to gain work experience and find employment.

She is planning to set up a café in Rolleston and hire neurodivergent people to staff it and gain that important experience.

“There’s nothing out here for them to get work experience. Seeing that need, I’ve grown this shop and now I want to focus on this.”​