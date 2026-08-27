A campaign has been launched at Canterbury libraries to make a nationally critical bird species, which was once thought to be extinct, the bird of the year.

Selwyn Libraries wants the kākāriki karaka/orange-fronted parakeet to claim top honours in the popular competition.

The parakeet’s conservation status is nationally critical, with an estimated population of 450-500 birds.

Department of Conservation monitoring in June found about 50 to 60 kākāriki in the Hawdon Valley in Arthur’s Pass National Park.

The annual competition, organised by Forest & Bird, draws a large following, with 75,000 votes cast from 123 countries last year.

Rolleston’s Te Ara Ātea library assistant Charlie Hofmeester, 21, came up with the idea for the campaign.

“There are lots of birds that have had their chance to win,” he said.

“It’s good to get behind a bird that has been declared extinct twice and is close to being declared extinct a third time.”

Selwyn Libraries wants the kākāriki karaka/orange-fronted parakeet to be Bird of the Year. Photo: DOC

Hofmeester said the campaign was designed to be fun and help people engage with nature.

“We want to raise awareness that we have these birds in our backyard,” he said.

“The weather outside is getting better, and people are more interested in getting outdoors at this time of year.”

Digital content librarian Michelle Sim said the campaign would include fun and informative social media posts on the Selwyn Libraries Facebook page, along with displays at each library featuring books on native birds and colouring sheets for children.

“Bird of the Year is a fun way to raise awareness of the plight of our native manu, and so we just really want to put a spotlight on one of our little feathered locals and support the amazing conservation work that is helping them survive and thrive here in Selwyn, which people may not know about.”

Sim said the libraries were also planning kākāriki-themed storytimes at each library during the campaign.

“We see it as a great opportunity to support our lifelong learning kaupapa by engaging our community in support of a special taonga species here in Selwyn, and hopefully have a bit of fun along the way.”

• Voting for Bird of the Year is open from September 4-20. To vote, head to birdoftheyear.org.nz