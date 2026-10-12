The construction of a Canterbury township’s eight new multi-use tennis and netball courts and car park extension is on track to be delivered on time and on budget.

​The $1.5 million project at West Melton in the Selwyn District started in June last year. The eight new courts behind the West Melton Community and Recreation Centre are expected to be operational by Christmas.

​“The construction is progressing smoothly, and we expect the courts to be ready for the community to use in the Christmas holidays,” Selwyn District Council infrastructure and property executive director Tim Mason said.

“We hope the West Melton community will see this as an early Christmas gift, and from our earlier consultation with the community we are confident the new courts will be used well and appreciated by the locals.”

​The new courts and 40 new car parks are part of the West Melton Reserve Plan and were included in the Long-Term Plan 2024-2034.

​“West Melton is one of the fastest-growing townships with the largest tennis club in the district, and the Long-Term Plan feedback identified a compelling case for more recreational options in that area.

​“It always takes a few years to turn a concept into tangible infrastructure, and can see that West Melton has kept growing at a rapid pace in those few years,” Mason said.

​After preparing the site and installing drainage pipes, the project team is currently constructing the lighting bases and concrete kerbing and will soon start bringing in, placing and compacting more gravel.

​Next month, the perimeter topsoil and grassed areas will be constructed, before the asphalt surfacing in early December to provide the finishing touch to the new multi-use tennis / netball courts and car park.