​The majority of the main road between Leeston and Springston in the Selwyn district is likely to stay at 100km/h.

A Selwyn District Council panel has recommended Leeston Rd remain at 100km/h between Leeston and Irwell.

But Leeston Rd between the Collins and Powells Rds intersection and Springston is set to drop to 80km/h.

The section of Leeston Rd where 10-year-old Alex Bennett was killed while crossing the road to check the mailbox in February will remain at 100km/h.

The council panel had initially proposed to drop all of Leeston Rd to 80km/h, but the proposal received strong opposition.

Among those not in favour was long-time Leeston resident and volunteer firefighter, Grant Clausen, who ran his own community survey asking people whether they supported the lower limit.

Of the 1471 people he surveyed, only 55 were in favour.

Clausen said he was pleased the council had listened to the community.

“It shows if the community speaks up and can show the decision-makers what the best option is, they can believe in their constituents and do the right thing.”

Clausen was concerned dropping the limit would lead to more crashes due to dangerous overtaking manoeuvres.

The panel also recommended Goulds Rd drop from 100km/h to 80km/h.

Forty-one roads across the district were considered for speed limit changes.

Panel chair, councillor Aaron McGlinchy, said more information is still being sought on several roads, including some between Rolleston and Lincoln and Prebbleton and Christchurch.

A final decision is expected to be made by the council on October 14.