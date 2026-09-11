A new two-storey extension at the Rolleston Police Station could pave the way for detectives to be based in the Selwyn district.

The building, which was constructed off-site before being installed at the station, provides extra storage space and room for 12 additional desks.

The existing station was built in 2012 and has long been considered too small.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said Cabinet had also approved a business case for a new police station, possibly at a different location, but no funding had yet been allocated.

“We are on a list, which is good news for this community. We’ll wait and see what occurs,” he said.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper. Photo: Supplied

The business case was being handled by the police’s national property team so Cooper was unable to provide further details.

He said the extension had eased pressure caused by limited space at the station.

“It is much better than a prefab temporary solution.”

The additional space could help police establish a permanent detective presence in Selwyn, which currently relies on resources from Christchurch, Cooper said.

“That’s certainly a discussion we are into; some of the restriction in the amount of resources has been about having somewhere to put them.

“It is of a size that allows us to put extra things out there.”

Selwyn Senior Sergeant Rachel Walker said she was pleased with the extension.

“It has been a really positive asset for us. We had outgrown this station,” she said.

An emergency services hub bringing together police, fire and ambulance services was also planned for part of Helpet Park, but the proposal was scrapped in April after the emergency services failed to commit to the project because of funding constraints.

Police were the only service which had applied for funding.

For the past three years, Selwyn has operated a 24/7 response model, with Rolleston as its central police station.

“I think there is some really good assurance in there for the community… it is the normal way we operate out of a town this size,” Walker said.

She said police, like other services, had to keep pace with Selwyn’s growth.

“We have to move with the times. You have to provide the 24/7 emergency response, and then we have to look at what the groups are that come in and support that response, such as CIB or the tactical crime unit.”