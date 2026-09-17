Lower speed limits may be on the way for the main roads connecting two Selwyn towns.

A Selwyn District Council panel has recommended Springston Rolleston Rd, Waterholes Rd, Weedons Rd, and Rattletrack Rd be lowered from 100km/h to 80km/h.

The remainder of Shands Rd from near the intersection with Robinsons Rd will also be reduced to 80km/h.

The roads serves as the main connectors between Lincoln and Rolleston.

If the speed is lowered, it could add about 45sec to the journey time between Lincoln and Rolleston.

The recommendation followed a council report on intersection crashes which highlighted the intersection of Shands, Weedons, and Springston Rolleston Rds as the worst.

It has the highest collective risk of death and serious injury out of all the intersections in the district and was the site of 12 recorded crashes between 2016 and 2025.

The intersection has had upgraded signage, but is still ranked as the district’s riskiest.

​Mayor Lydia Gliddon, who filled in for councillor John Verry on the panel, said the council had a responsibility to make roads safer.

“If we’re still not seeing the trend, it leans into having to do something else to try and keep people safe,” she said.

“You’d kick yourself if something really bad happened there because of a decision made by us.”

The lower limit for Shands Rd was opposed by 71% of the 381 submissions, while 63% of 365 submissions were opposed to Springston Rolleston Rd being lowered to 80km/h.

Gliddon defended the changes despite community feedback showing the lower speed limits were not wanted.

“If you turned around and that was your family member that was someone that was hurt at that intersection, you might actually feel quite different about that. We don't make this decision lightly.”

The recommendations still have to go before the full council for approval, which is expected in October. They would then be submitted to NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi for final approval. There is no timeframe for when the new limits will take effect.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Richie Bee was pleased to see the recommendation.

"80km/h is better definitely. The impact of an extra 20km/h (in a crash) is huge.”

Bee’s only concern with the changes was a lower speed may lead to more overtaking.

"What my fear is is that it will cause a whole lot of impatience.”

He said the roads between Lincoln and Rolleston are not “cut out” for overtaking.

Concern about more drivers overtaking was a contributing reason why Leeston Rd was recommended to stay at 100km/h.

Lower speed limits for townships

The speed limit will drop to 50km/h through Sheffield. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Community campaigning has finally paid off for Sheffield and Kirwee.

The speed limits through the two settlements will drop from 70km/h to 50km/h later this year or early next year.

The lower speed limit comes after truck driver Rob McKinley, 66, was struck and killed by a ute while crossing State Highway 73 on his way to the World Famous Sheffield Pie Shop at 6.30am on April 1 last year.

Shop owner Ben Holmes said the community has rallied to get the change.

“It is a really good result, and the community response has been about making the road safer,” he said.

“The extra 20km/h will just mean the world, making our customers safer.”

The proposals went through public consultation between January 22 and March 6 as part of a group of speed limit reviews.

Of the 290 submissions NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi received, 75% supported the lower speed for Sheffield.

The lower speed limit is expected to increase travel times by about 8 seconds.

But Holmes wants to see more changes, including extra parking across the road from the shop and a pedestrian crossing.

“We will continue to push for those things, and at the end of the day you just want to make people safe.”

Kirwee Community Association chair Stu Begg said it “was about time” the growing township had a lower speed limit.

"It’s taken a long time, but it is finally happening.”

The increase in residents has made the intersections off State Highway 73 more dangerous, Begg said.

Of the 261 submissions received, 68% supported the 50km/h limit.

The lower speed limit through Kirwee is expected to increase travel time by about 3 seconds.

Begg is also hoping the change may allow the council to build the planned public toilet block across the road from the Kirwee Challenge service station.

The council has funding set aside for the toilets but has not been able to install them due to NZTA deeming the 70km/h limit too risky.

In Rolleston, the 80km/h limit will be extended past the new Dunns Crossing Rd roundabout.

Feedback showed of the 285 submissions received, only 52% supported it.

NZTA estimated the slower speed would add between 9-10sec to travel times.

HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you agree with the lower speed limits? Send your views in 200 words or less to daniel.alvey@alliedmedia.co.nz