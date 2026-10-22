Ninety-nine new works from artists across the region fill the Aigantighe Art Gallery for the South Canterbury Arts Society’s 81st Annual Awards and Exhibition.

The exhibition, which runs through to November 15, spans oil, watercolour, mixed media and sculpture, with works recognised in the Society’s annual awards.

Guest works by internationally-recognised artist Lianne Adams and master potter Marita Bool add further perspectives to the show.

Now in its 81st year, the exhibition is one of the longest-running showcases of artists in South Canterbury, presenting emerging and established makers side by side in a public gallery.

South Canterbury Arts Society President Liz LeRoy said the exhibition remained a highlight of the society’s year.

“Eighty-one years on, this exhibition is still the highlight of our year. Our members have outdone themselves, and we can’t wait for the community to see what South Canterbury has been making,” she said.

Aigantighe director Cara Fitzgerald said the exhibition reflected the gallery’s enduring partnership with the society.

“The Aigantighe and the South Canterbury Arts Society share a long-standing relationship, and this annual exhibition is a highlight of that partnership. We are proud to provide a public gallery home for the society’s members and to support the role they play in our region’s creative life,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

Aigantighe Art Gallery exhibitions curator Isobel Hillman said the show was one of the most anticipated openings on the gallery’s calendar.

“ With 99 new works across such a range of mediums, there’s something here to surprise everyone,” Ms Hillman said.

Most works in the exhibition are available for purchase.

The South Canterbury Arts Society’s 81st Annual Awards and Exhibition opened at the Aigantighe Art Gallery October 17, and runs until November 15. — Allied Media