Farmer-owned Wools of New Zealand has launched a direct-to-consumer wool carpet service through Laneve, making it easier for homeowners to choose New Zealand wool while helping return more value to growers.

The Laneve website supports customers from first look to final installation, with online browsing, samples delivered to the door, an indicative supply-and-install quote, and a free in-home installer visit to confirm measurements.

A room visualiser also lets customers see how different colours and styles will look in their own space before taking the next step.

Wools of New Zealand chief executive John McWhirter. Photo: Supplied

Wools of New Zealand chief executive John McWhirter said the service was a practical step towards growing demand, improving wool’s value proposition and giving consumers a simpler way to buy wool carpet.

“Everything we do is targeted at making wool more valuable for consumers, customers and wool growers.

“Through Laneve, customers can browse the range, order samples, receive an indicative quote and book an in-home installer visit through one connected service.

“This gives us a direct opportunity to tell wool’s story and show why natural fibre can compete strongly with synthetics.

“By shortening the path to market, we can compete more effectively on price and scale while retaining more value between growers and consumers.

“That means the consumer gets a better product and the farmer gets a better price for wool. It is a win-win for the beginning and end of the market.”

Mr McWhirter said rebounding strong wool prices have given wool growers reason to be optimistic, but long-term gains would depend on stable demand, trusted customer relationships and forward contracting.

“Forward contracts and stable pricing are critical to creating long-term profitability. We need to lock in the gains made and build on them.”

The service also responds to farmer feedback that wool is not always strongly represented in retail carpet stores, where synthetic options are often promoted more heavily.

“Selling direct lets us build a stronger relationship with homeowners, explain wool’s natural benefits and support long-term demand for New Zealand wool.”

Wool offers natural comfort, warmth and resilience, with fibres that are soft underfoot, breathable and naturally elastic.

Wools of New Zealand relaunched its branded New Zealand wool carpet range in 2021 and is now using Laneve to connect growers, manufacturers, installers and consumers more directly. — Allied Media