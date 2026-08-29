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Police are warning motorists of lengthy delays after a heavy vehicle crash south of Twizel this afternoon.
The crash was reported about 12.25pm today on the Twizel-Omarama Rd (State Highway 8), near High Country Salmon.
A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries reported.
However, the road was fully blocked by the truck. Motorists were advised to take alternative routes or expect "lengthy" delays.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the crash was between a truck and a four-wheel drive vehicle.
No one was trapped, he said.
Rescue tenders from Twizel and Omarama and a pump appliance from Otematata had attended.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said one ambulance and Prime responder attended the crash.
Two people were assessed at the scene but were uninjured.