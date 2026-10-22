The Waimate District Council has announced the appointment of Tanya Winter as its new chief executive.

The appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process with the council receiving 43 applications from across New Zealand.

In a statement Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley said the council was looking for a leader with a proven track record in the local government sector and a strong understanding of rural issues.

"We are excited to announce Tanya’s appointment. She has the experience, leadership skills and understanding of local government needed to guide the organisation through a period of significant change.”

“Her strong focus on people, relationships and the community will be a real asset, and we look forward to welcoming Tanya to our wonderful district and to the Council team.”

Ms Winter is currently chief executive of Ōtorohanga District Council, where she has led the organisation since 2019.

She has also previously served as chief executive of Westland District Council and held senior leadership roles at Otago Regional Council, Hastings District Council and Waitaki District Council.

Ms Winter said she was looking forward to taking up the role and getting to know the Waimate community.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join Waimate District Council and work alongside the mayor, elected members, staff and the community.

“One of the things that attracted me to Waimate is its strong sense of identity and community. I’m looking forward to getting out and about, meeting people, listening, learning and understanding what matters most to the people who call this district home.

"Councils are going through a period of significant change, but through that change we can’t lose sight of what really matters: serving our communities well.”

She will start her new role on January 25 2027, succeeding Stuart Duncan who retired last month after nearly a decade leading the Waimate District Council.

Mr Rowley also extended his gratitude to the council’s interim chief executive, Dylan Murray, for leading the organisation during the transition. — Allied Media