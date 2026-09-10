Some of New Zealand’s top fistball talent took to the field at Mountainview High School for the first round of the inaugural National Fistball League.

Held on Saturday, Aoraki Fistball Association hosted Canterbury Fistball Association in a three game showcase across the men’s premier, men’s reserve and women’s premier divisions.

Celebrating a strong opening showing are Aoraki men's premier team players (from left) Jesse Kempf, Jaydon Philips, Bill Nifia, Connor Bradley and Samuel Kempf. Photo: Jan Kuepper

While windy conditions did not help either side, Aoraki ultimately came away with wins across all three divisions, winning 4-1 in the men’s premier, 4-2 in the men’s reserve and 4-2 in the women’s premier.

The strong opening round showing has given Aoraki an early 3-0 lead in the championship which will be comprised of a seven match series between the two associations with rounds alternating between Timaru and Christchurch.

Round two will take place in Christchurch on September 26.

Canterbury men's premier player Rueben McKeown rises high to strike the ball. Photo: Jan Kuepper

Aoraki women’s premier captain Dharma Brooks in action. Photo: Jan Kuepper

Marcel Giliomee dives to keep the ball alive for the Aoraki men's reserves. Photo: Jan Kuepper

Canterbury player Louise Thayer returns the ball. Photo: Jan Kuepper

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz