South Canterbury has missed out on a Meads Cup semi-final for only the second time in the past 15 years.

The ‘Green and Blacks’ won their final round robin game, 59-22, against Poverty Bay on Saturday, but the bonus point win alone was not enough and they needed other games to go their way.

Thames Valley secured two bonus points in their 39-34 loss to Mid Canterbury which ended South Canterbury chances to sneak into the top four.

Showing just how close the Heartland Championship the top six teams were only separated by five points.

South Canterbury had beaten table topping Mid Canterbury 45-43 in their round-robin game, but leaked points elsewhere at crucial times.

South Canterbury ended in fifth spot so are the top seeds for the Lochore Cup semis and will host eighth placed Wairarapa Bush.

The other Lochore Cup semi sees Horowhenua Kapiti face Whanganui.

New South Canterbury coach Luke Reihana used 48 different players during the season, including a dozen debutants, but that also may have cost the side in terms of consistency.

It is only the second time in the past 11 campaigns South Canterbury have missed the top four but it was only by a narrow margin and lessons will be learned.

South Canterbury can lock away some silverware as favourites for the Lochore Cup, with home advantage in the semis and final, should they progress. South Canterbury can certainly score spectacular tries, but their leaking defence will need to be addressed.

However, all four teams in the Lochore Cup semis ended the season with a five-win, three-loss record so the ‘Green and Blacks’ will need to be at their best.

Also the three other sides in the Lochore Cup are the three sides South Canterbury did not play during the regular season, adding some intrigue. That includes Whanganui who have claimed the most Meads Cup victories with six, although their last was in 2017.

West Coast ended the season as the only side not to record a win, well beaten 71-33 by North Otago.

At Fraser Park on Saturday, in-form No.8 Siu Kakala scored a hat-trick, including the first after five minutes.

South Canterbury then had the four-try bonus point in the 33rd minute but in the end it was not enough.

Heartland Championship points: Mid Canterbury 33, North Otago, King Country 32, Thames Valley 29, South Canterbury, Horowhenua Kapiti 28, Whanganui 27, Wairarapa Bush 25, Poverty Bay, Buller 14, East Coast 8, West Coast 6.