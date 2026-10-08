Serious injuries have been reported after a crash that has closed State Highway 1 near Temuka.

Police said they were called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash, near the intersection with Opuha St East at Orari, about 3:30pm on Thursday.

"Indications are there are serious injuries.”

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised that the highway was closed, and was likely to remain so for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit completed investigations.

Detours are in place and motorists have been advised to delay travel and avoid the area if possible.

— Allied Media