Christchurch will no longer host the final round of the World Supercross Championship after the pin was pulled on the remainder of the season.

One New Zealand Stadium was due to host the event in December.

A statement from World Supercross on Thursday confirmed the cancellation with five rounds left in the championship series.

“World Supercross remains in advanced discussions with potential investors regarding the future of the series,” the statement said.

"While those discussions continue, the decision has been taken to conclude the current season.

“The decision has not been taken lightly.

"We continue to believe strongly in the series, its global potential and the opportunity to build on the foundations established to date.

"We remain optimistic that the ongoing discussions will reach a positive conclusion and provide a strong platform for the future of the championship.”

Venues Ōtautahi, which manages One New Zealand Stadium, said general tickets had not gone on sale yet, but some premium hospitality packages had been sold and would be refunded.

Venues Ōtautahi said it was disappointed for motorsport fans "who were looking forward to the series’ New Zealand debut”.

The Christchruch City Council-owned venue and event management company said it was “delighted” with the strength of the sporting content at the stadium to date.

“Despite this disappointment, with a strong pipeline ahead, we look forward to welcoming more sporting, entertainment and other major events to One NZ Stadium in the future.”