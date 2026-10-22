South Canterbury has missed out on the Lochore Cup by the finest of margins, going down in a last gasp loss to Whanganui 43-42 at Fraser Park at the weekend.

Known as the Butcher Boys, Whanganui scored a converted try in the 84th minute to steal the win.

It was the first time they had led throughout the match.

The game could not have started better for the Green and Blacks, with the side going up by 21 points after 17 minutes.

First five Patelesio Oneone scored from close range within three minutes and halfback Willie Wright converted.

Whanganui were then down to 14 men after South Canterbury right winger Ben Hanrahan intercepted on his own 22m line and sprinted away.

He could however, not beat the Whanganui fullback and No 8 Ekenasio Fiso who came in with his shoulder and saw yellow.

Halfback Willie Wright played his part chalking up 21 points in the match. Photo: Nettys Rugby Pics

After 10 minutes South Canterbury had their second with Wright scoring after supporting a breakout from fullback Cormack Tarrant.

The tenacious Wright then had a second when he snuck across from close range and South Canterbury looked to be cruising at 21-0.

Midway through the half Whanganui started their comeback with rookie lock Shay Smith scoring from close range, with a man in the bin.

Oneone then snapped a well struck drop goal for South Canterbury while under advantage — a rarity in rugby these days.

Whanganui narrowed the gap again with a forward drive, seeing hooker Jack Yarrall score.

An impressive 50-20 from first five Tevita Asi put Whanganui on attack again and they used their forwards to drive prop Jonty Smith over from the lineout to make it 24-17 at the break.

The second half started brightly for South Canterbury with a spectacular length of the field try after Savelio found a gap, ran 70m and sent centre Fynlay Hobson away to score untouched.

Whanganui again bounced back and used their pack with Yarrall crossing for his second from close range.

An intercept from Hobson gave South Canterbury a crucial turnover and Whanganui were penalised shortly afterwards.

Wright slotted the penalty for a 10 point lead.

Whanganui would not go away, turning over a lineout with centre Alekesio Vakarorongo scoring a stunner as he bamboozled defenders to score from his own 22m line.

Ben Hanrahan charges down the wing for South Canterbury. Photo: Nettys Rugby Pics

South Canterbury however extended their lead to eight points shortly afterwards with replacement hooker Anuanu Ohai going over from close range with 20 minutes to play.

A 74th minute penalty goal from Taine Cordell-Hull seemed to have sealed the win for the Green and Blacks at 42-31. But the Butcher Boys still had some fight in them.

The 77th minute saw Fiso score after an attack started at halfway as South Canterbury appeals for a knock-on when placing the ball were rejected by the referee.

At the death South Canterbury defended 15 phases, mainly pick and goes, within their own 22 but in the end Fiso scored, after second five Sheldon Pakinga made the perfect pass between to players.

Fiso then converted to steal what looked like an unlikely win.

It was heartbreaking loss for South Canterbury, with the sides achilles heel of leaking points at crucial times this year coming back to haunt them once again.

While there was plenty of flair in attack, a leaky defence cost South Canterbury when it mattered most including in the final three minutes.

South Canterbury’s best on the day was the tireless No 8 Salesi Savelio while wily veteran halfback Willie Wright also played his part chalking up 21 points.

It was a tough debut season for new coach Luke Reihana whose side top the Heartland Championship points scoring with 462 points, including 63 tries, but ultimately finished sixth in the 12-team competition.

Reihana used close to 50 players throughout the season, including 14 debutants, but that came at the expense of consistency.

The side and new coaching line-up will have learnt some tough lessons and will be better for it in 2027.

In the Meads Cup final King Country lifted the silverware for the first time beating defending champions Mid Canterbury 24-14 in Ashburton.

The cup, for the supremacy of the Heartland Championships, is named after King Country’s most famous rugby son, Sir Colin Meads.

King Country trailed at half-time 5-14 but took control in the second half to secure a famous victory.