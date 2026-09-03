A young Timaru racing driver has announced the next step in his budding career.

After winning the 2K Cup South Island Championship in his debut season earlier this year, Alex Sprague, 17, will be competing in the South Island Formula Ford Championship.

Sprague said he was looking forward to making the most of the new opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to have a go in one [Formula Ford] and an opportunity came about to have a race weekend in one a few weeks ago.

“After that things have just sort of escalated and I’ve been given the opportunity to run it this season, which I’m pretty grateful for.

“It’s going to be a massive step up in terms of what I’m used both in terms of competition and the car itself.”

It was very different to “tin top saloon car” racing, he said.

“I’m just looking forward to trying to learn as much as I can throughout the season.”

Sprague got his first taste of Formula Ford action late last month. Photo: Julie Johnstone

The five-round series gets under way at Levels Motor Raceway in Timaru on October 31 and Sprague said he could not wait to get started.

“The goal is to do my best and being the first year a lot of it is going to be about learning and developing myself as a driver.

“I’m just trying to grab every opportunity that I can to drive something because at the end of the day I love driving cars.

“A big thank you to Steve Foster, Nigel Barclay and everyone else that has helped make this opportunity possible, I really appreciate it.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz