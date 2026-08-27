After less than a year in the sport, a young South Canterbury player is stepping up to help shape the future of fistball on the international stage.

Timaru Boys’ High School student and New Zealand under-18 captain Reuben McKeown has been selected as one of the two new athlete representatives on the International Fistball Association (IFA) Youth Commission.

McKeown said the position involved representing the views and interests of young fistball athletes within the IFA Youth Commission as well as helping to ensure that their ideas and experiences were considered when decisions were made about the future of the sport.

“As an athlete representative, I will take part in youth commission meetings and activities, communicate with young athletes from different countries, and contribute ideas for developing and growing the sport.

“One of the main responsibilities of the new representatives is also to develop and implement an international youth project with support from the IFA.

“This could involve areas such as school initiatives, international club connections, media and communication, inclusion, sustainability, or increasing youth participation.

“For me, the most important part of the role is making sure young players have a genuine voice and helping turn their ideas into opportunities that can benefit the next generation of fistball players.”

Reuben McKeown (left) with New Zealand under-18 coach Sam Kempf. Photo: Connor Haley

He said he was encouraged by the New Zealand Fistball president René Kempf to put himself forward for the position.

“Emma Dallinger, the head of the IFA Youth Commission, sent information to all IFA member federations about the opportunity to apply for a position as an athlete representative on the youth commission.

“René approached me and told me that he thought I would be well-suited to the role. After discussing the opportunity, I decided to put myself forward for the position.”

He said he applied because he saw it as a great opportunity to have a voice in the future of the sport.

“Having only been involved in the sport for a relatively short time, I have already experienced how much fistball can offer young athletes and wanted to help create more opportunities for others to get involved not only in New Zealand but also globally.

“I also saw the role as a chance to represent New Zealand on an international level, learn from other young athletes around the world, and contribute to the growth and development of youth fistball.”

McKeown said it was a great honour to have been selected for the position.

“I look forward to making a positive difference during my time in this role.

“I hope to continue to spread and grow the sport here in New Zealand and across the world, as well as connect the ideas of the youth.

“If I can leave youth fistball in a stronger position than I found it by giving young players a voice and helping create opportunities for the next generation then I will be satisfied with the impact I have had on the future of the sport.”

connor.haley@alliedmedia.co.nz