Fairlie put on a stunning day for bowls, ending in a draw for the Women's South Canterbury Town vs Country.

In the Singles for Country, Barbara Tiffen outshone Town's Sharon Leonard; Barbara winning 25-15. It was great bowls to watch with some amazing shots played.

Pairs 1: Town's Janice Williams and Julie Robins played Country's Shell Mcgrath and Mel Reid. This game was a battle throughout, with Town taking the game out 17-15.

Pairs 2: Town's Lynne Hodges and Bridget Kitching played Country's Michelle Darby and Helen Lowe. Town were in control throughout the game winning 23-10.

Fours: The Town team of Deb Jackson, Eileen Rabbidge, Anne Wooffindin, and Carol Fowler played the Country team of Judy Keats, Melissa Thomson, Sally Robertson, and Linda Gallagher.

For both teams it was their first time playing together and an awesome game was had, with some great shots being played. The game came down to the last end with Town needing four for a draw and five for the win. Town only picked up three, with Country getting the win 18-17. — Carolynn Darby