A collaboration with the Pacific

A retrospective collection of Dame Robin White’s work is being shown at the Christchurch Art Gallery.

The exhibition reveals the development of an artist working initially in isolation, to one choosing to work in collaboration with other artists, especially those indigenous to the Pacific.

Her 17 years living within the island nations of the Pacific has deeply influenced the direction of her art and her perception of what it means to be an artist.

Dame Robin White. PHOTO: JOHN SPURDLE

“In the end, the collaboration is really about each of us recognising and honouring our strengths, and we work with our strengths," Dame Robin says.

"And in doing so, we learn from each other as well."

Dame Robin says the differences in her art represent experiences she’s had over the 50-plus years of work, as well as places she has lived, things she’s done and learnt, and the people she has met.

• Robin White: Te Whanaketanga / Something is Happening Here is on show until early November.

- By John Spurdle

Public Interest Journalism Fund