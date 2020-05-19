Changes to ODT Diversions page

Puzzle fans among our readers will notice that the Diversions page in the Otago Daily Times is looking different from what we’ve previously run.

It’s the first of our new daily puzzle pages.

We increased the number of puzzles during Levels 4 and 3, and decided to make it permanent, more than doubling our pre-lockdown offering.

The page has been designed so it can be folded into quarters without puzzles running across the fold.

Puzzles in the top half are the same every day: a quick and cryptic crossword, Simon Shuker’s Code-Cracker, WordBuilder and an easy, medium and hard sudoku.

The daily cryptic is now a 15 x 15 instead of 13 x 13, and the cryptic and quick have separate full-sized grids. We’ve also made solutions the same size as clues to make them easier to read.

The bottom half of the page will change slightly day by day so we can offer more variety across the week.

WordFit will appear Monday to Friday, and makes way on Saturdays for the popular jumbo crossword. The schedule for other occasional puzzles is. —

Monday: wordsearch.

Tuesday: general knowledge crossword, Vocabularian.

Wednesday: Jiggered.

Thursday: general knowledge crossword, Vocabularian.

Friday: Jiggered.

Saturday: second cryptic.

Some of the regular features of the previous Diversions page will find a new home in the Weekend Mix magazine.

Try the new puzzles for two weeks and then give us your feedback. We hope you enjoy the variety and challenge of our new puzzles.