Dunedin muso's song up for Silver Scroll award

Songs by Reb Fountain, Dunedin's Nadia Reid, Benee, L.A.B., and Troy Kingi have been chosen as the top five contenders for the 2020 Silver Scroll songwriting award.

The five finalists for the 2020 APRA Silver Scroll Award, which recognises excellence in songwriting, are:

- Reb Fountain - ‘Don’t You Know Who I Am’, written by Reb Fountain

- Nadia Reid - ‘Get The Devil Out’, written by Nadia Reid

- BENEE - ‘Glitter’, written by Stella Bennett, Joshua Fountain and Djesian Suskov

- L.A.B. - ‘In The Air’, written by Ara Adams-Tamatea, Brad Kora, Stu Kora, Joel Shadbolt, and Miharo Gregory

- Troy Kingi - ‘Mighty Invader’, written by Troy Kingi

The APRA Silver Scroll Award will be presented at the Auckland Town Hall on Wednesday 14 October. Four other awards will also be presented on the night:

- APRA Maioha Award, celebrating exceptional waiata featuring te reo

- SOUNZ Contemporary Award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition

- APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award

- APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award

The top five were voted on by members of APRA (the Australasian Performing Rights Association), which represents songwriters in New Zealand.

They chose from a long list of 20 songs, which was compiled from more than 200 entries by a judging panel of 10 songwriters.