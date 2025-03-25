Dunedin's Nadia Reid to play Glastonbury

Nadia Reid. Photo: Getty

Dunedin's Nadia Reid will become the third musical artist from the city to perform at England's iconic Glastonbury Festival.

Singer-songwriter Reid has been officially announced as part of the festival's 2025 line-up, following in the footsteps of The Chills in 1987 and Six60 in 2013.

She will perform on the Acoustic Stage, joining a roster of artists from around the globe.

Reid, who has gained international acclaim with albums such as Preservation and Out of My Province, said it would be "an incredible honour to be part of Glastonbury’s legacy".

"I’m thrilled to represent Dunedin and New Zealand on such a global stage.”

Fans can look forward to Reid’s performance alongside other artists on the Acoustic Stage lineup, which includes Ani DiFranco, Roy Harper, and Gabrielle Aplin.

Glastonbury, which will run from June 25 to 29, is one of the largest and best-known music festivals in the world.

In addition to Glastonbury, in 2025 Reid will also perform at the Green Man Festival in Crickhowell, South Wales, Deer Shed Festival in Yorkshire and Festival Rush in France.