Folk music awards to be held in Dunedin

Adam McGrath is a finalist in the ANZFA Folk Music Awards. Photo: Getty Images

The inaugural Aotearoa NZ Folk Alliance (ANZFA) Folk Music Awards will be hosted during the third annual Ballads to Blues showcase of New Zealand folk artists in Dunedin in early January.

In a statement, ANZFA founder Mike Moroney said six finalists would be competing for a range of awards, including best folk album 2024, best traditional, original, Kiwiana and Americana albums.

The finalists are Railway Pie for Caution 15, Adam McGrath for Dear Companions, Matt Hay for Dog and Pony Show, Martha Louise for Going Home, Gavin Asher for Pathways and Amiria Grenell for The Winter Light.

Mr Moroney said the awards and showcase on January 3, from 8pm, at Hanover Hall, in Dunedin, promised to be a "one-out-of-the-box" folk event.

Among the featured artists performing in the showcase will be NZ folk music icons Mike Harding, Gumboot Tango, Janet Muggeridge and Dave Murphy, Auckland bluesman Neil Finlay and Tui award-winning troubadour Adam McGrath. — APL