Obituary: JD Souther, musician

JD Souther performs during the 16th Annual Americana Music Festival & Conference - Day 1 at City Winery on September 15, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Getty Images

Soft rock superstar John David "JD" Souther was a prolific songwriter and musician who helped shape the southern Californian country-rock sound of the 1970s. Detroit-born and Texas-raised, Souther collaborated on some of the Eagles’ biggest hits, such as Best of My Love, James Dean, New Kid in Town, and Heartache Tonight, and also worked with Linda Rondstadt, James Taylor, Bob Seger, Bonnie Raitt and many more. When he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, Souther was described as "a major influence on a generation of songwriters." He was also at the heart of the social scene, his girlfriends including Rondstadt, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks. Souther moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s, where he met fellow Michigan native Glenn Frey, a founding member and guitarist of the Eagles. The two began a longtime partnership, starting with a band called Longbranch Pennywhistle. Frey would credit Souther with introducing him to country music. On his own, Souther recorded his self-titled debut in 1972 before forming The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band with former Byrds member Chris Hillman and Poco’s Richie Furay. A second solo effort in 1976, Black Rose, included a duet with Ronstadt, his one-time girlfriend, If You Have Crying Eyes. Souther also appeared as an actor on television in thirtysomething, Nashville and Purgatory and in several feature films. Souther died on September 17 aged 78. — ODT, Agencies