History lecture made long night of show

Dion Pride

Regent Theatre

Saturday, March 29

A sparse audience in the Regent Theatre on Saturday night listened silently as Dion Pride recounted loving memories of his father Charley Pride, country singer and former baseballer.

Charley’s list of achievements is long. From 1969 to 1975 Charley secured 52 top-10 hits and 26 No 1.

We learned how many weeks they had stayed in that position and the number of dear friends with names well-known to Dion who had contributed to Charley’s undisputed fame.

We were regaled with stories of Charley’s moral fortitude, his dedication to the discipline of music and the way in which he instilled those into Dion.

Unfortunately the son of this perfect man successfully interrupted the energy of his father’s music, creating the need to cajole the audience back into a participatory mode and ultimately making a long night out of it all.

Members of the audience happily sang along, bobbing in their seats and generally working to counteract the thinning ambience.

There’s no doubt that Dion has inherited his father’s musical and vocal talents.

His ability to extend long phrases of storyline lyrics which sit perfectly within the melodic line and one breath is indeed extraordinary.

Dion’s presentation of such highlights as Between you and Me, Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’, Six Days on the Road, Elijah, I’m Just Me, Miller’s Cave and The River Song met with favour.

Dion’s band includes members of Charley’s band’s original lineup of Ronny Miller, Danny Hutchins and Mark Kalson.

Four Kiwi musicians, bass Tony Waine, drums Allan Cattermole shared the limelight. Guitarists and backing vocalists, Southerners Kylie Harris and Bevin Gardiner gave a successful rendition of Spanish Angels tight harmonies.

But please, drop the history lecture and let yours and Charley’s music do the talking.

Review by Marian Poole