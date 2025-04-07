Contemporary operatic treat from the past

Mansfield Park

Hanover Hall

Saturday, April 5

After a long absence, NZ Opera has come south for full-house presentations of Mansfield Park, a two-act, contemporary chamber opera based on the 1814 book by Jane Austen, by Jonathan Dove, with Alasdair Middleton’s libretto.

The cast of 10 used a raised stage in Hanover Hall with minimal props. They moved "off-stage" from the front and through the audience when appropriate.

Although it is sung in English, subtitled highlights reinforced the text.

Musically, this is contemporary opera with no spoken dialogue, fast-paced, clever comedic libretto and character performances in period costume (Sophie Ham).

Life for quiet, shy Fanny Price (Michaela Cadwgan) was hugely changed when she was brought to live with her domineering aunt Lady Bertram (Kristin Darragh), formidable uncle Sir Thomas Bertram (Robert Tucker) and cousins Maria (Sarah Mileham), Julia (Cecilia Zhang) and Edmund (Joel Amosa) at Mansfield Park. Aunt Norris (Andrea Creighton), Henry Crawford (Taylor Wallbank), his sister Mary (Joanna Foote) and Mr Rushworth (Andrew Grenon) complete the cast, not forgetting the realistic-looking lapdog Pug.

The plot oozes Georgian decorum and match-making, especially during scenes of playing amateur theatricals and pairing off to explore Mr Rushworth’s estate Sotherton.

Love, lust, adultery and deception abound. There is no murder victim in this opera, and of course love wins in the end when — "shock horror" — Fanny turns down an appropriate suitor and is betrothed to Edmund.

Overall success of this un-conducted performance is due to direction (Rebecca Meltzer and Andrew Gordon), musical direction (Brad Cohen) and the outstanding calibre of 10 strong operatic singers who took their pace and phrasing from Dove’s amazing piano accompaniment.

I found myself drawn to the variety of style in the score negotiated by duo pianists Soomin Kim and David Kelly, both virtuosic in every way.

Two close harmony a capella choruses gave relief from constant contemporary, often declamatory-styled, solos or duets, but the music was mostly strong and pulsating throughout.

Mansfield Park is a Dunedin Arts Festival treat indeed.

Review by Elizabeth Bouman