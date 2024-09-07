Obituary: John Mayall, musician

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The son of a local musician, Mayall taught himself to play the piano, guitar, and harmonica. When doing military service in Asia Mayall bought his first electric guitar and back in England he combined training and playing. Mayall moved to London in the early 1960s and by 1963 he and his new band, The Bluesbreakers, were playing the famed Marquee Club. In 1965 Eric Clapton joined the band and the former Yardbird’s presence meant added attention and better prospects. The band’s second album Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton was released the following year and climbed to six in the charts — but soon after Clapton, who had long before planned to leave, decamped to join Cream. Although three more Mayall albums were to reach the top 10, the record he made with Clapton was the only one to achieve gold record sales. Other Bluesbreakers alumni include John McVie and Peter Green (Fleetwood Mac), Mick Taylor (Rolling Stones), Aynsley Dunbar (Frank Zappa, David Bowie) and Jack Bruce (Cream). "I'm a band leader and I know what I want to play in my band — who can be good friends of mine," Mayall said. "It's definitely a family."
Mayall was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year in the musical influence category. He died on July 22 aged 90. — Agencies