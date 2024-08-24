Obituary: James Sikking, actor

James Sikking in 2012. Photo: Getty Images

James Sikking was a character actor who battled to secure lead parts but created a legion of memorable supporting characters. The Los Angeles native served in the Korean War before turning to acting, earning his first screen credit in 1955. A succession of guest roles and bit parts followed, before a six-year stint on soap opera General Hospital earned Sikking regular work. By the early 1980s, Sikking had established a track record for portraying law enforcement and authority figures. His big break came in 1981 when he became a core cast member of Hill Street Blues, playing Lt Howard Hunter, a Vietnam War veteran who was the head of an emergency action team. Modelled on a drill instructor from his own army career, Hunter’s blowhard manner and complicated personality was skilfully played by Sikking and he earned an Emmy nomination, losing to co-star Bruce Weitz. Better roles followed in the wake of the show, including playing the father of the character Doogie Howser in the sitcom of the same time, and a memorable appearance in Curb Your Enthusiasm. Sikking died on July 13 aged 90. — Agencies