Considerations when moving into your new home

Moving is an exciting time, but there’s so much to think about that you’ll need to put some forethought into it.

1. Look around

You went to the open home and possibly had another look around with the agent before purchase. But memory can be deceiving, so before moving day you’re going to want to do a thorough walkthrough. Check that everything is in good condition, that the taps, power outlets, and lights are working. It’s also a good opportunity to measure things up and start planning where the furniture will go. Take particular note of focal points including fireplaces, large windows offering natural light or views, and built-in furniture.

2. What's the plan?

Now that you have a decent idea of the space that you’re working in, and what you need to work around, you can get planning. Measure the larger items of furniture and work out where they’ll be best placed in your new home. If you’ve been thinking about replacing something, now’s a good time to shop around. Moving is a big transition for kids, so something new for their room may help them settle in. Plus, if you have pets, think about what moving them safely will entail. Also, when packing for the move make sure essential items you’ll require are packed separately and are clearly labelled.

3. All the details

Moving necessitates dealing with many small details, including transferring over all your utilities - power, internet, gas, rubbish collection, security, and more. It’s the right time to assess that you’re getting the best deal, and to consider swapping providers if you’re not. And of course, you’ll need to let your insurance company know to transfer your home and contents to the new address - and make sure you’re covered for the move! All of this should be done sooner rather than later, as it could take a few weeks.

4. Freshen up

Even if the previous owners have done a decent clean, it makes sense to do a thorough job before all your possessions are in the way. Whether you want to do it yourself or hire a professional service, this deep clean will make the space feel fresher and more ‘yours’. If there’s an opportunity, it can also be a good time to do some minor touch-ups or perhaps repaint a room that’s particularly dated. And change the locks if you feel that’s necessary.

5. Making arrangements

Have a plan for unpacking, so it’s not total chaos once you and your belongings have arrived. If you’ve put together a rough plan for the layout of your furniture that will help. But well labelled boxes, including which room they are destined for, will speed up proceedings. They can also be marked in terms of priority, so items for storage can be put at the back of the queue... or just consigned to the garage for another day.

6. Move it all about

Although you have arranged your furniture and belongings according to a plan you’ve devised before moving, nothing is set in stone. As you begin to enjoy your new home, you may wish to experiment and adjust things as necessary. It can take some time to find the perfect layout, so no need to rush it or feel like you’ve got it wrong.

7. Hello neighbour

Each to their own, but to get things off on the right foot it can be a good idea to introduce yourself to the people you’ll be living next to for the foreseeable. Neighbours generally value their privacy these days, so there’s no guarantee that you’ll meet over the garden hedge, or that they’ll pop around with a plate of scones. But a quick introduction certainly won’t hurt.

8. Where are ya?

Don’t forget to change your address with the multitude of individuals and organisations you deal with. The post office will need to redirect your mail, and everyone from the family doctor, the banks, schools, your employer, the IRD, friends, and both close and distant family should be updated.

9. Stay on top

While it won’t be of primary concern, it’s a good idea during the first month in your new home to assess what ongoing maintenance will be required. Create a schedule for this going forward, so the garden remains in top shape, the exterior of the house stays in good condition, the chimney gets swept each year, or the heatpump gets serviced regularly.

10. Party, party, party

Now that all the moving is done, all the details are taken care of, and you’re settling in, it’s time to celebrate. Get those invitations out for the big housewarming! Even if you haven’t already met the neighbours, it can be a good idea to invite them too.