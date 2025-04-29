Legend UPVC: A stress-free process for new windows and doors

Legend UPVC’s high quality windows and doors are manufactured for New Zealand conditions.

A simple six-step process for new UPVC windows and doors means the experience is stress free.

Right from the initial consultation through to installation and beyond, the Legend UPVC team will guide clients with expert advice and great service.

The company was launched in New Zealand in 2010, by a group of three who had identified a need in this country for better performing thermal insulating windows.

While the building code requirements for double-glazed aluminium windows have changed in recent years, UPVC exceeds those requirements by more than 50%.

Legend UPVC offers windows for new and existing homes, entrance doors, French doors, sliding doors, stacking and bi-parting sliding doors, lift and sliding doors, and tilt and sliding doors.

International parent company Deceuninck is committed to being carbon neutral by 2030, so UPVC have introduced a new profile this year, South Island sales consultant Brynn Coffin says.

“So the Legend profile has a higher percentage of recycled material in it,” he explains. “It’s a long-life, single-use plastic with a 75-plus year lifespan.”

Legend UPVC are the only Deceuninck manufacturer in the South Island, and they supply and install the products throughout the island, and even into the Wellington area.

A new automated manufacturing line in Dunedin has improved the quality and standard of their product, Brynn says.

The company mostly works with builders, architects, and directly with homeowners wanting the best from their homes in the long term.

Although much of their work is residential, Legend UPVC has also done large scale commercial projects. This includes the milk industry, as UPVC is a clean product suitable for laboratories and clean rooms.

While around 80% of their residential work is on refurbing existing houses, they’re also working on more and more new builds.

“We’re noticing a lot of new builds right throughout the South Island; there’s a lot of development,” Brynn says.

The six-step process that Legend UPVC offers begins with a free consultation. One of their expert team will visit and discuss the best options for a client.

By understanding the home, design style and budget, they can recommend the best solution.

Then the in-house creative team begins working on developing a bespoke design based on the requirements. Clients provide feedback to make sure it meets their specifications.

The next step is the manufacturing of the new windows or doors, where the designs are turned into reality. With precision craftsmanship and using the best equipment, manufacturing is to the highest standard.

Superior products have to be installed perfectly, and you can trust Legend UPVC to get it right every time.

Once your beautiful new windows or doors are installed, it’s time to enjoy them. Soak up your warmer, drier, quieter, and more secure home, and experience true comfort.

Offering total peace of mind, Legend UPVC has two years of free servicing. Their team will check to ensure that your new windows or doors meet your expectations and are functioning properly. There’s a free adjustment service to ensure that they are exceeding expectations.

“We’re like a family business - we’ll go the extra mile to look after our customers,” Brynn says.

https://upvc.co.nz/

0800-455-501

sales@upvcwindows.co.nz