Warm and Cool: Heating advice if you are planning to build, buy or renovate

Warm and Cool is a family-run business in Dunedin and operating across the lower South Island.

They have specialised in efficient heating, cooling, and ventilation systems for over 35 years. The team of highly skilled technicians take pride in making homes healthy and comfortable.

For new home constructions or renovations Warm and Cool can provide advice on available heating, cooling, and ventilation options. With extensive experience in various heating technologies, they can help determine the most suitable choice for your needs.

If you’re planning to build your next home, contact them early in the design process. At this stage they can discuss all the options for heating, cooling, ventilation, and domestic hot water heating with you and your draughtsman or architect. This will avoid compromises or expensive design changes later.

It is important to consider the forms of heating that will best complement the design of the home. While beautiful, some contemporary designs limit the space available for heating and ventilation systems.

Radiant underfloor central heating uses the home’s concrete slab as its radiator and is the perfect form of heating for contemporary architectural designs.

If underfloor heating isn’t viable, Warm and Cool is pioneering hydronic radiant ceiling which uses the same technologies, but the heating pipes are installed in the ceiling and sometimes in the walls too.

Ceiling heating can also be added to existing homes during a renovation project and is an elegant solution to provide radiant heating throughout your home.

Centrally ducted solutions may also be appropriate if there is suitable space in the roof cavity or under the house.

It is an excellent time to think about heating options when you are planning renovations. If the wall and ceiling linings are to be removed there is an opportunity to add insulation and run services for a new or upgraded heating system.

For those searching for their next home, Warm and Cool recommend that you learn what type of heating and ventilation systems are installed, whether they work properly, how old they are, and how regularly they have been serviced.

Also, learning their running costs will help you to know if you need to allow for any maintenance or upgrades in your budget.

There are plenty of options and Warm and Cool can help guide you through the process.

Get in touch with the friendly team:

phone (03) 453-1010,

email info@warmandcool.co.nz,

or visit warmandcool.co.nz/contact