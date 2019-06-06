Otago Polytechnic - FASHION

‘I like how involved everyone gets in the classes. We don’t just sit and take notes. There is a lot of variety each week.’’ — Chris Motion

FASHION

CHRIS Motion is combining his design skills with a passion for fashion.

Having graduated with a Bachelor of Design (Communication) from Otago Polytechnic in 2012, Chris completed the Certificate in Fashion (Level 4)* in 2018, and says the six-month programme has opened up a range of options.

‘‘I’m now doing the Graduate Diploma in Design (Fashion), which builds on the Certificate in Fashion and the Bachelor of Design degree.

‘‘I chose to return to study as fashion has always been an interest of mine and I would like to pursue it as a full-time career.

‘‘It’s a field that has many creative paths and roles. I’m particularly drawn to the film industry and costume design.

‘‘The designing stage, including sketching out styles and outfits, is one of my favourites as it also comes back to my art and graphic-design background.

‘‘It’s a real journey going from sketching to a final garment. So much can change. There are always twists and challenges along the way. I also enjoy the sewing stage. I like learning about the many different construction techniques that go into making a garment.’’

Chris says all this variety is mirrored by the range of teaching and learning styles he has experienced at Otago Polytechnic.

‘‘I like how involved everyone gets in the classes. We don’t just sit and take notes. There is a lot of variety each week.

‘‘And the lecturers are great. They go that extra step to make the classes interesting. They’re always happy to help with any problem you might encounter and are very patient!’’

* This programme is now delivered as the New Zealand Certificate in Fashion (Level 4).

