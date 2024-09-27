Friday, 27 September 2024

#FromTheArchives: Alexandra Blossom Festival

    Blossom Festival Throne, 1979.
    Big Time Town float, 1971.
    An event at 1983's Blossom Festival with a Scottish flavour was haggis hurling and about to throw his haggis is Mr Graeme Anderson representing Alexandra Lions.
    Alexandra Blossom Festival Clowns, 1989.
    The Swimming Club "New Baths" float in the annual Blossom festival held in Alexandra, 1959, shows a model of Alexandra's new Centenniel Pool. Seated at top is 'princess' Kaylene Smith. Photo published ODT Sept 28 1959.
    Hundreds of people lined Centennial Avenue in 1977 to watch the Coming of Age Blossom Festival procession. 21 floats, four bands, marching teams and the vintage car club took part in the procession.
    " The Good Ship Lollipop" was the winning float in the Alexandra Blossom Festival procession in 1979. With peppermint stick masts, candy floss sails and a rock candy hull, the ship sailed its princess, Cindy Oliver, to the festival queen's throne.
    Windmill land . . . A float in the parade in the second annual Alexandra Blossom Festival, in 1958, celebrates the local Dutch community.
    In 1984, the Alexandra Plunket Mothers float, Strawberry Shortcake, gained first place by popular vote.
    Underground, overground . . . No parade in the mid-'70s would be complete without an appearance by the Wombles, pictured in 1976.
    The Alexandra Lions Club's float Dresden China was awarded the prize for the most artistic float at the twenty - second Blossom Festival in Alexandra over the weekend. The float's princess, Julie Taylor, was later crowned Blossom Festival Queen for 1978.
    It was standing room only in 1987 as hundreds of people attended the side-shows operating next to Molyneux Park. Alexandra Blossom Festival.
    May the force be with you . . . Festival princess Susan Hams is in character as "Princess Leia" with R2D2, C3PO and a Stormtrooper escort on the Alexandra Contract Bridge Club's float "Star Wars" in 1978.
    Blossom Festival Maypole, 1983.

    The Alexandra Blossom Festival has celebrated the arrival of spring since it was established in 1957. Rooted in community spirit, the festival continues to showcase the character of the town at the heart of every celebration. 

    The 67th Alexandra Blossom Festival will take place on September 27th and 28th, 2024. 

    Since 1861, the Otago Daily Times has been dedicated to reporting on and supporting the South. Discover some of the memorable moments we've captured over the years in our #FromTheArchives series. 

     

    Explore our extensive photo collection in the Life & Times book, matched with captions inspired by the original articles from the Otago Daily Times, Otago Witness and Evening Star archives. Available for purchase through the ODT Store here. 

